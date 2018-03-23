Travel request of suspect in Malampaya scam denied

The Sandiganbayan’s Third Division denied Ruby Tuason’s request to allow her to travel abroad from March 22 to May 5 for a medical procedure.

Tuason, who is out on bail, is among the individuals who were charged with graft and with malversation through falsification in connection with Malampaya funds in 2009 to 2010. She earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Aside from the absence of specific details as to where the accused/movant will be staying while in Los Angeles, California, the period requested for the travel is over one month 45 days,” the court said in a resolution promulgated on March 15.

It thus denied Tuason’s plea for lack of merit.

Associate Justice Bernelito Fernandez penned the resolution which was concurred in by Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang, who concurrently leads the court’s Third Division, and by Associate Justice Edgardo Caldona.

Earlier, the Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases before the Sandiganbayan against 25 individuals.

These were: Andaya, former Department of Budget Management undersecretary Mario Relampagos; former Department of Agrarian Reform secretary and now Masiu, Lanao del Sur Mayor Nasser Pangandaman, former undersecretary Narciso Nieto, former director Teresita Panlilio, then-chief accountant Angelita Cacananta, and then-chief aAdministrative officer/then-budget officer Ronald Venancio; former Candaba mayor Rene Maglanque; Janet Lim-Napoles and her brother Ronald Francisco Lim; Jo Christine Napoles; James Christopher Napoles; Reynald Lim; Tuason; Evelyn de Leon; Ronald John Lim a.k.a. John Lim, Eulogio Rodriguez, Simplicio Gumafelix, John Raymund de Asis, Rodrigo Galay, Alejandro Garro, Paquito Dinso Jr., Gerald Apuang, Napoleon Sibayan, and Winnie/Ma. Winnie Villanueva.

In filing the cases last year, the Ombudsman alleged that Andaya, Relampagos, Pangandaman, Nieto, Panlilio, Cacananta, and Venancio, “conspiring with one another and with” Janet Lim-Napoles, Jo Christine Napoles, James Christopher Napoles, Reynald Lim, Tuason, de Leon, Ronald Francisco Lim, Ronald John Lim a.k.a. John Lim, Rodriguez, Gumafelix, de Asis, Galay, Garro, Dinso, Apuang, and Sibayan, “together with” Maglanque (then a private individual) and Villanueva, “cause[d]undue injury to the government and/or g[a]ve unwarranted benefits, advantage and preference to” non-government organizations (NGOs) in the total amount of P900 million.

The NGOs and amounts involved were the: Micro Agri Business Citizens Initiative Foundation, Inc. (P55 million); Tanglaw Para sa Magsasaka Foundation, Inc. (P72.5 million); Abundant Harvest for People’s Foundation, Inc. (P75 million); Bukirin Tanglaw Foundation, Inc. (P75 million); Dalangpan Sang Amon Utod Kag Kasimanwa Foundation, Inc. (P75 million); Kasaganahan Para sa Magsasaka Foundation, Inc. (P75 million); Kaupdan Para Sa Mangunguma Foundation, Inc. (P75 million); Masaganang Buhay Foundation, Inc. (P75 million); Ginintuang Alay sa Magsasaka Foundation, Inc. (P77.5 million); Saganang Buhay sa Atin Foundation, Inc. (P80 million); Gintong Pangkabuhayan Foundation, Inc. (P82.5 million), and Karangayan Para sa Magbubukid Foundation, Inc. (P82.5 million).

Last year, the Ombudsman found basis to file cases of plunder, graft, and malversation through falsification of public documents against the 25 individuals but later reconsidered its finding of basis to charge them with plunder.

According to the Ombudsman, they were “found to have” supposedly “acted in concert” allegedly “to divert the fund releases drawn from the P900 million Malampaya fund allocated by the DBM to the DAR in 2009, which was” allegedly “malversed and coursed through the NGOs” supposedly “controlled by Napoles.”