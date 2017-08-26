Travel in ‘simplicity, quality and longevity’

The apparel brand that comes from the Japanese values of “simplicity, quality, and longevity,” has launched its latest travel collection in the Philippine market, with no less than 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach heading the runway show.

Held at One Canvas Events Place in Makati City, the brand unveiled clothing to prepare travellers for the coming cooler “ber” months, as well as for trips outside the country.

Still under the LifeWear category, the new collection incorporates advanced Japanese technologies with classic designs to come up with clothing that is lighter and more functional for end users.

Heatteach is innerwear that features heat-retaining properties to keep one warm and a soft texture for all-day comfort. It comes in three styles—Heatteach, Heattech Extra Warm and Heattech Ultra Warm, each offering different levels of warmth to keep people comfortable anywhere around the world.

Ultra Light Down jackets bring new life to outerwear by combining warmth and lightness. Made of ultra-fine fiber and resulting in incredibly light and compact pieces, the jackets can replace traditional sweaters worn under coats. It can easily be folded into a pouch, making it convenient to be carried around.

AIRism is functional innerwear that keeps wearers dry and comfortable in any kind of weather. It employs specially engineered fibers to breathe and wick away trapped moisture, keeping in mind specific requirements of men, women, children, and babies, an ensure comfort for all.