Travel tax removal under Palace review

President Rodrigo Duterte is reviewing a bill proposing the removal of travel tax on international flights, according to an official of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza).

“We presented it to the President… I think it is about time to do something about it,” Tieza General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Pocholo Paragas said in a chance interview with reporters.

According to Paragas, instead of imposing the tax on outbound tourists from the Philippines, it should be included in airline tickets of incoming tourists to the country.

The fee should be called tourism development fund instead of travel tax, he said.

“Put it inside the ticket so that people coming in will not feel it. It will be the same fund that will be used to make their next trip better,” Paragas added.

“We will adjust it based on requirements of the country. If there is none, zero. If we can get other investments coming in from other countries, coming from the banking industry, then we can lower it immediately. Every two years, we do review,” he said.

According to Paragas, the Tieza is targeting P5 billion from tourists this year.

The Department of Tourism previously announced that it is expecting 12 million in tourists arrivals by the end of 2020.

State-run think tank National Tax Research Center (NTRC) earlier said the imposition of the foreign tourist tax will only make the Philippines uncompetitive and may lessen tourism activities in the future.

“The potential of the proposed foreign tourist tax to raise much needed revenue for the government to be used for tourism-related projects and programs, its imposition, as of the moment, may need further study given the negative effect it may pose to the tourism industry and the administrative difficulty in identifying those who travel purely for leisure and/or vacation purposes who are the real target of the proposed tax and those who visit the country for medical treatment, official trip/mission or potential business venture,” the research center said.

The NTRC said an option is to include the tax in airline tickets of foreign visitors to the Philippines.

“A foreign tourist tax of P1,620 may be charged to airline tickets, which is equivalent to the travel tax paid by Filipinos when traveling abroad. For the succeeding five years, around P15.3 billion annually is expected to be raised by the government from this source,” it added.

The International Air Transport Association also earlier urged the government to not overcharge the aviation sector through the tourism tax.

“The more tax you put on the passenger, the less prosperity you will bring into the country,” IATA Director General and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac said.

According to de Juniac, short-term budget gains quickly disappear when tourist arrivals drop, and the Philippine government must instead focus on making wise investments in the tourism infrastructure that will encourage people to visit.

“The extra tourist dollars you attract will pay the investments and make a greater economic contribution,” de Juniac said.