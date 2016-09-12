Travel time to La Union now much faster with opening of TPLEX Binalonan toll plaza

The Binalonan Toll Plaza of the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) was recently opened to motorists affording travelers a much faster travel time to and from the north. The new toll plaza was opened by Private Infra Dev Corporation (PIDC), the operator of the 89-kilometer expressway.

With the opening of the new toll plaza, motorists from Manila going to the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Manaoag in Pangasinan can expect a shorter travel time and greater convenience–the toll plaza is only 10 minutes away from the Basilica.

Travel time from Manila to Baguio City has also been reduced and now only takes 3.5 hours travel time.

At present, the TPLEX has 67 operational kilometers with the final 22-kilometer stretch (to Rosario in La Union) expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2018. By then, travel time from Tarlac to La Union will take less than an hour.

With TPLEX, PIDC aims to help further accelerate growth in trade, tourism and agriculture in central and northern Luzon.