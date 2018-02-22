Tod’s

Designed for the jet-setting savant, Tod’s newest collection is founded on the “luxury of lightness,” with ensembles that take on the contours of their wearer, journey after journey. The thoughtful and purposeful wardrobe is meant to complement the dynamic — and demanding — lifestyles of travelers, explorers and adventurers, while still offering a touch of elegance that can be worn casually. Find a selection of lightweight denim and refined canvas reworked with impeccable tailoring.

Tod’s is located at Greenbelt 4 and Rustan’s Shangri-La Plaza.