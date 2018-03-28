Travellers net income drops 93% to P241.7M

TRAVELLERS International Hotel Group, Inc., the operator of Resorts World Manila, saw its net income in 2017 drop by 92.8 percent as the closure of its casino business for nearly a month following a shooting incident that badly dented revenues.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Travellers said its net income last year declined to P241.7 million, down sharply from the P3.4 billion registered in 2016.

Net revenues fell 23.3 percent to P19.26 billion as Resorts World shut down casino operations portions of the non-gaming segment for 27 days following the June attack on the establishment.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization shrank by nearly half or 46.1 percent to P3.46 billion, while gross gaming revenues dropped 27.5 percent to P17.1 billion.

Meanwhile, on the plus side, Travellers’ revenues coming from its hotel, beverage, food, and other businesses rose 8.5 percent last year to P2.85 billion, lifted by the P476.5 million and P312.7 million revenue contributions of the Marriott West Wing and the Marriott Grand Ballroom, respectively.

And with the country’s hosting of the 31st Asean Summit in November 2017, overall foot traffic increased during the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the fourth quarter alone, revenue from the hotel, food, beverage, and other businesses amounted to P810.2 million, down 3.64 percent from the previous year.

Other operating income dipped 3.3 percent last year to P1.17 billion due to the decrease in rental and parking fees as result of the temporary closure of the Newport Mall in June 2017.

Operating income amounted to P307.4 million in the fourth quarter, up 13.5 percent year-on-year.

In June last year, a gunman stormed into Resorts World Manila and set gaming tables ablaze. The incident left 37 people dead and 54 others injured.