Travellers shares fall 8.82% on Resorts World shooting incident

SHARES of Travellers International Hotel Group Inc., the operator of Resorts World Manila, plummeted Friday on the heels of a tragic fire-and-shooting incident which left 37 dead and 54 others injured at the casino-hotel complex.

The stock closed at P3.10 per share, down 8.82 percent or P0.30 from P3.40 on Thursday. It opened at P3.3.

An unidentified gunman stormed into Resorts World Manila early Friday, firing shots and setting gaming tables on fire.

“The company’s security, together with police authorities, launched a hot pursuit and at around 7 this morning, the gunman was found dead,” Travellers International said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

“He had taken his own life by setting himself on fire followed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” it added.

The company has extended medical assistance to 54 individuals who were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. A Resorts World security team with members of Bureau of Fire Protection has conducted search and rescue operations on all floors.

“We ask for your understanding during this difficult time,” Travellers said.

“This cowardly act of a deranged mind will not defeat the spirit on which Resorts World Manila was built. With your prayers, we will overcome this tragedy,” it added.

Shares of parent Alliance Global Group Inc. was down 3.78 percent or P0.58 to close at P14.74 per share from P15.32 Thursday.

“The market or PSEi has 30 constituents and Resorts World Manila is not part of those. However, parent company Alliance Global is, and has been dragging the index down,” Regina Capital Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said.

Property developer Megaworld Corp., a sister company of Travellers, retreated by 3.20 percent or P0.15 to close at P4.54 per share from P4.69 on Thursday.