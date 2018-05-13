Traxion to tap 600K sari-sari stores to serve unbanked families

Ireland-based Traxion will be equipping 600, 000 sari-sari stores with blockchain technology to bolster financial inclusion in the Philippines, a company executive said Thursday.

Jorge Azurin, co-founder and business strategist of Traxion, said the company aims to lower down the number of unbanked Filipino families in the country.

Based on the central bank’s 2014 Consumer Finance Survey, which is conducted every four years, only two of 10 families are saving their money in banks.

“We will use sari-sari stores to reach those unbanked Filipinos,” he said in a roundtable discussion with reporters in Mandaluyong City.

Azurin said the sari-sari stores will serve as “branches of banks” in far-flung areas as Filipinos can easily deposit and withdraw cash from them.

“You don’t have to go a long way just to go to a bank, just tell them you’re going to deposit and withdraw from your bank account,” he added.

“But since it’s a sari-sari store, you will not withdraw P50, 000. There’s a limit. If you’re talking to remote areas, P500 and P300 are the average transaction,” Azurin noted.

He said internet connection would not be an issue as Traxion would connect its system to the sari-sari stores and allow SMS (short text messaging) to do the transaction.

The partner sari-sari stores, meanwhile, will earn money from transaction fees.

This project is expected to launch this year after the completion of the firm’s initial coin offering in June, while the implementation will take three to four months, Azurin added.

He said Traxion will first focus on the Philippines, next North America, Middle East, Europe and Japan.