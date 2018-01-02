How to treat opioid drug-exposed babies

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida: To soothe a drug-exposed baby, Alex Sweeney, a nurse practitioner at Halifax Health Medical Center, might bounce them around in a contraption designed to comfort. She could swaddle them in a light cotton sack, holding them until her arms grow tired.

Yet for some of the babies, it is not enough. If all the practical methods fail, Sweeney will turn to the opiate morphine for help — the very thing causing chaos in a newborn’s central nervous system.

The neonatal intensive care unit is like a shadow world where infants might teeter on the edge of life. It’s a place where time seems to stand still; always dark, always quiet except for the occasional cry of a newborn baby.

On a recent morning, there were six infants present in the Halifax Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit known as NICU. Two of the babies were born with drug withdrawal symptoms from opioids. If any measure could serve as a barometer for the opioid epidemic plaguing adults, it’s the babies.

Six out of every 10 drug-exposed infants born in Volusia and Flagler counties since 2012 have been delivered at Halifax Health. In 2016, the number of cases soared to its highest point yet: 82 — a three-fold increase from five years ago, according to a News-Journal analysis of hospital discharge records. Precise figures for 2017 aren’t available, but no one is suggesting the number of babies born addicted to opioids in the past year has decreased. The upward trend is seen at some local hospitals and many counties across the state.

“On any given day we can have between one and five [drug-exposed] babies in here,” said Sweeney. “I can’t think of many times in the last year when we had no babies in here. We always have at least one.”

Particularly in rural areas, rates of neonatal abstinence syndrome — the phrase used to describe drug-exposed infants — are rising across Florida. Treating the infants is costly because many stay for weeks and caring for them demands significant hands-on time. Those factors are stretching the limits of hospitals and the government programs that normally pay for their care.

As the condition becomes more common, physicians around the country, and in Volusia County, have been asking themselves: Is there a better way to treat a drug-exposed baby? Decades after the earliest treatments were was first developed, they’re still trying to figure it out.

Drug withdrawal in newborns was once among the rarest of birth defects. But somewhere between Florida’s crowning as the country’s “pill mill” capital around 2010 and today it became a chronic public health issue.

Local hospitals responded by growing their neonatal intensive care departments to handle the load. As their efforts have grown, so has the cost. Last year, hospital charges at Halifax Health soared to more than $50,000, on average, for each symptomatic newborn, the News-Journal analysis of Agency for Health Care Administration found.

Although billed charges are seldom paid in full, the price escalation offers a glimpse into one of the hidden costs of the opioid epidemic.

‘Not everyone be right’

As the wave of opioid-exposed newborns became more startling in recent years, the staff of Halifax Health’s NICU have adjusted. They formed a council in November 2016 and focused first on uniformity of care.

“In general, if three doctors each treat a condition differently, the length of stay has been shown to be higher,” said medical doctor Joseph Perez, a MEDNAX-affiliated neonatologist working at Halifax Health. “But if there’s consistency, the length of stay is shorter.”

Healthy babies in go home after a day or two. But for babies born addicted to opiates, their hospital stay can last two weeks or longer.

Their drug withdrawal symptoms can be tortuous and occasionally subtle. Any one of them could appear first: the high-pitched cries and itching; difficulty eating, flared nostrils or trembling so intense that it resembles a heart-wrenching seizure.

If enough of those traits occur, a baby is brought to NICU. Once there, tests are administered every three to four hours. The symptoms are always being measured and scored. Morphine is administered to help soothe discomfort, allowing an infant to slowly, over several days, taper off the drug.

This has been, more or less, the tried and true procedure for years. Until recently, it was the de facto protocol at Halifax Health.

But around the country, especially in areas even more overcome with opioid addiction, hospitals have begun moving treatment out of the NICU. An outpatient center approach — a less-expensive alternative — has been tried in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida. Hospitals in Tennessee and Kentucky have found ways to shorten hospital stays at a lower level of care while keeping the mother and baby together.

One of the key drivers is cost. Calling for federal action in an October report, the US Government Accountability Office noted that Medicaid, a federal-state insurance program, paid more than $1 billion for drug withdrawal treatment services nationwide. The figure was based on a recent study using data from 2012. In the last five years, the number of opioid-addicted babies has climbed significantly, taxing the health system even more.

The Medicaid program has one safeguard in place. Since 2013, hospitals in the state began receiving fixed payments for labor and delivery services, including for the treatment of drug-exposure in newborns. Physicians are paid a fee.

Administrators at Halifax Health say the volume and intensity of the medical care needed has grown in recent years. Although the flat rate payment to hospitals has improved over time, the hospital’s chief revenue officer, Arvin Lewis, said it is still below or barely covers the cost of treatment.

“Last year we subsidized the pediatric and neonatal care services [by]$325,000,” Lewis said. “We also subsidize the prenatal care for many of these cases.”

Not all newborns who show signs of drug withdrawal are whisked away to intensive care. Some are born healthier than others and therefore are not weaned off a drug. There is also variation, from hospital to hospital, in which drug is used to mitigate the infants’ withdrawal symptoms.

The variety of of treatment approaches is one of the reasons the National Institutes of Health decided to fund a clinical trial this year. In announcing the study, the NIH noted that it was “one part of a needed effort” to combat opioid withdrawal in newborns.

“We’ve known for many years when there’s practice variation across anything. Whether it’s heart surgery or anything like that, there is a need to find what the best solutions are,” said medical doctor Matthew Gillman, who will lead the study as director of NIH’s Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes program.

The trial will not start for at least another year. Gillman said they haven’t decided on a specific focus yet. Across the country, some hospitals treat drug-exposed babies in standard nurseries and others may send them to the highest level of intensive care.

“When you see that,” Gillman said, “one thing you usually say to yourself is ‘not everyone can be right.’“

Updating Finnegan’s score

The one uniting principle at just about every hospital around the country is medical doctor Loretta Finnegan’s scoring system, a tool used to gauge the severity of a newborn’s drug withdrawal. Nurses and doctors routinely consult the score sheet for guidance.

As a young doctor, Finnegan encountered a drug-exposed newborn for the first time in December 1969. Heroin use was on the rise and she was working at Philadelphia General Hospital.

Finnegan watched as babies cried themselves until exhaustion, falling asleep. But there was no system for treating them.

“The patterns and symptoms of neonatal abstinence syndrome is what I call an undulating pattern; it’s up and down and up and down,” Finnegan said. “What you need is something that’s going to monitor the baby, over time.”

Adapting the scoring method used to detox adults, Finnegan came up with 21 symptoms that could reveal irritation from drug withdrawal. A paper was published in the early 1970s and the method spread widely. Among Finnegan’s findings is that babies suffering through drug withdrawal often need frequent attention.

That’s why caring for a withdrawing newborn is — in some cases — a full-time job. Attention is a major part of their care. But as the complexities of addiction change, some, including Finnegan, think her scoring system is due for an update.

“At that time, and through the 1970s and most of the 1980s, babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome were found only in very large cities, such as New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Detroit,” said Finnegan, who now runs the College on Problems of Drug Dependence, an organization that promotes a scientific approach to drug treatment. “All of a sudden in the 2000s, the incidence of neonatal abstinence rose rapidly because it moved not only from the big cities but it moved to the smaller cities as well.”

In August, a study of a simplified scoring system, taking the number of symptoms to monitor down to 10, was published in the British Medical Journal in September. Finnegan said the work is far from complete but she expects there will be a time in the near future when the method will change.

“Everybody says how can we decrease the number of babies that have neonatal abstinence syndrome? Well, you’re not going to decrease them right now because we’re in an epidemic,” said Finnegan. “The best that we can do at this point is to treat the mother because if you get a healthy mother you get a healthy baby.”

As the number of babies born with opioid withdrawal has continued to grow, researchers have found that the number has increased faster in rural counties. Since most care occurs in urban intensive care units, rural babies are transferred to bigger hospitals for medical treatment.

The shift in demographics is one of the defining hallmarks of the opioid crisis. In Florida, for example, some of the highest rates of babies born withdrawing from opioids are not found in South Florida or Orlando. They are in the collection of counties north of the Interstate 4 corridor and south of Interstate 10.

