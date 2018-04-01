Treaty body should resolve row – Moscow

RUSSIAN Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called for an extraordinary meeting of the implementing body of the global chemical weapons treaty, to get to the bottom of a row over the nerve agent attack on a former double agent that has led to tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions.

In remarks sent by the Russian Embassy, Lavrov was quoted as saying Moscow was prepared to “retaliate in kind, but there will be more.”

Britain and its allies, such as the US, have expelled Russian diplomats following the nerve agent attack against former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.

“I would like to say right away that in addition, we want to do more than just respond to the absolutely unacceptable actions taken against us under the harshest ever US and British pressure predicated on the ‘Skripal case,’” Lavrov said.

“We would like to establish the truth. Since the very start of this crisis, we have repeatedly stated that British Prime Minister Theresa May has baselessly accused Russia of being implicated in the poisoning of Sergey Skripal and his daughter,” he added.

Lavrov hit May for imposing in an “ultimatum-like manner” that Moscow answer a question that “could not be answered.”

“[S]he demanded that, within 24 hours, we confirm that the Russian leadership had ordered the poisoning of the Skripals or that they had lost control over their chemical arsenal. Clearly, it is impossible to respond to these things, even if we tried hard to find some answers,” he said.

“Instead, we suggested that they refer to international law, the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) which contains a special article. Under this article, if any party to the CWC has questions for another party, it is recommended that they get in contact with each other, hold a bilateral exchange of views and information, and hold consultations,” he added.

London, however, rejected this proposal, Lavrov point out.

“Great Britain arrogantly turned this down and instead dug out of the CWC a technical clause to the effect that a party to the Convention can apply to the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) Technical Secretariat for technical assistance. Under that clause, OPCW experts have now arrived in Britain at its invitation to form an opinion and analyze the substance, which, as the British allege, was used to poison Sergey and Yulia Skripal.”

But the OPCW Technical Secretariat has no power to confirm or verify Britain’s conclusions, Lavrov pointed out.

“Also, the investigation itself is not over yet. As you know, Scotland Yard says that it will take months, but the verdict has been returned nonetheless. This is sad, because we have not seen so much mockery of international law for quite a long time,” he said.

Moscow has officially proposed to convene an extraordinary session of the OPCW Executive Council on April 4, Lavrov said.

During the meeting, Moscow will “present a summary of the specific questions that we have repeatedly asked.”

“I hope that our Western partners will not evade an honest conversation. Otherwise they will confirm once again that what is happening is a premeditated gross provocation,” he said.