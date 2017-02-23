Trending: Off-the-cuff dishonesty

DISCOVERY of something confidential? If it was confidential, why the revelation?

A House bill is in the pipeline to criminalize fake Facebook, other social media accounts.

Fakebook, Twister, Instigategram are out.

This is a funny remark from somebody. “Andanar united the Senate media for the first time – against him.”

Wanted: “THE TRUTH!” Big rewards for its capture. So many are searching for it even as it stands in front of them.

One SPO3 must be wearing a pair of these sandals called “flipflops.”

“Catholic priest approached me for Lascañas’ confession” – Trillanes.

The priest confessed a confession? Should the priest require him to confess for revealing the confession? I confess that I am confused.

Digong bashers: If he decides to attend the EDSA commemoration, they will say he is not welcome there and that his attendance may just create trouble. If he decides not to attend, he is snobbing the event and downplaying the significance of the celebration. Of course, for haters, he will never do anything right.

It should not be called “EDSA Revolution.” It is not about the NPA King, the kitchen mahjong Queen or the clueless self-proclaimed Jedi son. It was about the voice of a people who wanted to restore the previously enjoyed freedom without bloodshed. Marcos did not even want to fire a shot even when General Ver prodded him to do so. He just wanted it controlled by surrounding the multitude. It was about the military who accepted roses from the nuns. About the families tired of the 20-year fear and oppression. The “Sagrada Familia” were not even there to sacrifice their lives, if ever.

We had Edsa1, Edsa2, Edsa3 and now Edsa4? is PH now a Republic of Remakes? #godfather#diehard#terminator#missionimpossible#harrypotter#rambo#starwars#rocky#jurassicpark#planetoftheapes#transporter#jamesbond007#rushhour#etc#

While we are discussing the proposal for Charter change, somebody suggested we celebrate February 25 EDSA event by changing governments every year. This will avoid extra expenditures on numerous rallies around the country, and save billions on calling for an election every three years. No more budget appropriations since one government will just stay for one year and spend half a year for familiarization and half a year for a smooth turnover.

Yellow is the color of a banana…. (republic).

Trillanes: “I am not afraid of him at hahabulin ko talaga siya until mapakulong ko siya, kasi ang dami niyang kasalanan sa ating bansa.”

He must be talking to himself in front of a mirror…

Public opinion does not exonerate anybody who committed a crime. The courts decide.

Of the 310 rogue cops to be deployed to Basilan, only 53 showed up. Grabe talaga EDSA traffic. The rest missed their flight.

“Truth is not what you want it to be; it is what it is, and you must bend to its power or live a lie.” — Miyamoto Musashi

With due respect to Secretary Martin. What I should have done was say: “It is with great concern for us that SPO3 Lascañas suddenly retracted his previous testimonies, much to our surprise, accompanied by Trillanes who questioned his credibility as a witness in the past hearings. But we are a free country and we will always support free speech and press freedom. I appeal to the media to be more analytic in these ‘sudden’ turn of events and not jump into unwarranted conclusions right away. Let us not be distracted by ‘press conferences’ that may dilute focus on real issues. Let us stand firm against shadowy elements that may besmirch the reputation of our media colleagues. Let it be known that this government will respect the outcome of any independent investigations that may stem from this disclosure.”

On EDSA: Yes, Mr. Marcos was a dictator and he emasculated the oligarchy only to replace it with his cronies. Same-same as they say. Now the question is, was EDSA truly a revolution or a camouflaged attempt to restore oligopoly? The best answer maybe is to look around us today and assess where we are right now. And the answer may not be a pleasing one.

Worth remembering –

Deng Xiaoping To Lee Kuan Yew: “If I only had Shanghai, I might be able to change Shanghai just as quickly as you did in Singapore. But I have the whole of China.”

The timing? Why media first before retraction docs are submitted to the Senate? Why not file charges asap…just wondering. Happy EDSA celebration to all!

Isn’t it that when he testified the first time, SPO3 Lascañas already had a kidney transplant a year before? The effect on righteousness, guilt and remorse delayed for over a year?

A gallant and courageous soldier as he claims to be, Senator Trillanes should accompany Senator Leila de Lima inside her cell to make sure her rights as a prisoner are not violated. Just like how he shielded Matobato to ensure his safety and well-being. Call of duty, Senator.

News: US aircraft carrier strike group patrols South China Sea

Things to know about the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier:

Following the raid in Abbottabad in May 2011, the body of Osama Bin Laden was flown to Bagram Air Force Base in Afghanistan, where Commander of US Special Forces Admiral William McRaven did not initially recognize him.

From there, the body was flown to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, where an autopsy was performed before burial at sea. This is the same aircraft carrier that 25 years earlier featured in the film “Top Gun”. It was also the same carrier featured in “Behind Enemy Lines.”

More quotes from Miyamoto Musashi –

“You win battles by knowing the enemy’s timing, and using a timing which the enemy does not expect.”

“Generally speaking, the Way of the warrior is resolute acceptance of death.”

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.