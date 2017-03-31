Trending video creators meet their avid viewers

The Glorietta Activity in Makati was the place to be at for avid YouTube viewers as their favorite vloggers—video bloggers—and creators took some time off from their cameras for a grand meet up.

Opening the show were performances by talented up-and-coming YouTube creators: pop singer Karl Zarate, acoustic trio The Three of Us, singer and ukulele artist Renee Dominique; as well as an electrifying performance by 5th Gen, a singing group composed of winners of World Championships of the Performing Arts.

Hosted by Justin Quirino, the “YouTube Creators Meetup” brought together creators from different genres, starting with makeup mavens Say Tioco, Kristine Roces, Ana Victorino, Anne Clutz, Michelle Dy, and Anna Cay; along with teen sweetheart Janina Vela. These lovely ladies—who all have at least 100,000 subscribers in their respective channels—shared snippets of their inspiring journeys and encouraged other aspiring creators to embrace their own styles and beauty.

Bringing their signature humor to the stage were Filipino-Canadian comedian Mikey Bustos and local funny man Lloyd Cadena. Musical performers were also present—with appearances by Fil-American artist Gabe Bondoc, and Zendee, a Filipina singer who garnered online fame after her video singing a Whitney Houston hit went viral.

Finally, making their way to Manila and joining the meet up were international YouTube creators Jayden Rodrigues, a top Australian choreographer and dancer, and Joanna Soh, Malaysia’s lifestyle and fitness guru.