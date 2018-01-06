Trends, trends, and more trends!

The trends that were

BY MA. GLAIZA LEE

Move over, Greenery. Ultra Violet is painting the town. The provocative and thoughtful purple shade has challenged the fresh yellow-green shade to be the next IT color for 2018.

As Pantone, a color consulting company, announced the color that would symbolize the design trends and cultural mood for the next year, the fashion industry is looking at what’s on the horizon for 2018. Fashion insiders predict there would be an explosion of glamour and glitter, with some touch of punk rock rebellion.

Humor and nostalgia will be part of the look package, along with strong sense of individuality and staunch stand for uplift. Cultural mood will be all about “originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking that points toward the future.”

But while everyone is looking ahead to the new beginning and upcoming trends, LOOKBOOK takes a step back and reminisces on the defining looks and trends that shaped last year’s beauty and fashion tracks.

1. Sporting athleisure. While the athletic-inspired look has been around for quite some time now, 2017 takes comfortable dressing to the next level. Imagine rocking the bomber jackets and sneakers with so much sass. Sporty items got some feminine makeover, injecting delicate fabrics such as lace and soft prints. Designers Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander Wang, and Gucci refined the look by adding intricate details on the bulky silhouette of sporty attires.

2. Focus on comfort. With so much focus on comfort, women trade their high heels for flat mules. For those who are on the shorter side, slaying platforms was the best solution. Culottes, meanwhile, were comfortable yet screamed sophistication. Pairing them with nice tanks, cropped tops and turtlenecks upgraded the ensemble to a chic look.

3. Effortless yet elegant outfits exploded in 2017. This year, we redefined effortless chic—off-shoulder tops and dresses that look prim and proper without going overboard. Fashionistas completed the look with crisp and clean white accessories to make a bold statement and stylish bags in unconventional shapes and designs. Off-shoulder pieces made their way to the fashion wardrobe, while neck scarfs upped the ante for one’s OOTD in a snap.

4. Make that big statement. With the political and socio-cultural circus in town, it was no surprise that fashion forward fashionistas chose their wardrobes to make themselves be heard. Speaking up with statement shirts, as well as tops with strong art references—whether it’s a certain artist’s work, painterly prints and artistic patterns—fashion racks made political and social statements of their own. Sneakers went personal. The basic white sneakers got an upgrade, with designs that spoke of individuality and made bold statements.

5. The versatility of denim. While you might think that denim never really went away, there has been a shift towards contrast denim styles with a touch of vintage. Ripped and tattered denims jeans became huge, and we don’t see it going away anytime soon. Denim is extremely versatile—you can wear it as a dress, a top, a jacket, and what have you.

6. “Real” people as fashion icons. There has been a change in the fashion marketing narrative. As people work towards feeling positive about their bodies regardless of their size and shape, fashion brands create items in “real people” sizes. People in their golden age became influencers, more than their younger counterparts. Ageing was celebrated as much as youth.

7. Wear your health. As people became more health-conscious, so did health wear became a trend. Fashion trends and techniques were used to overcome challenges created by illness, disability and health conditions. Take for instance, MagnaReady, a line of apparel designed by Maura Horton, which has magnetic closures to make it easier for those with Parkinson’s disease wear them. Or the Philip Stein watches with their innovative Natural Frequency Technology (NFT), which harness natural electromagnetic waves to influence the wearer’s health, performance, and overall well-being.

8. Hallyu in beauty. It seems like the hallyu phenomenon is here to stay. In 2017, Korean makeup and skincare lines upped their A-game. Take for example, mul-gwang, the signature look for Korean men and women, which gives that dewy natural look. Air cushion, a sponge soaked with foundation encased in a portable compact, is your best friend to achieve this look.

Don’t forget the “aegyo sal” (translated as winsome skin), which focuses on the pockets under the eyes. Puppy eyeliner is a trending look. To create this, simply extend the liner on the slope of the eye downwards rather than flicking upwards. Take it to the next level by using darker shade on the top lash line and a lighter shade under the eyes. Avoid connecting the two lines at the corner of the eyes to create the illusion of larger and longer eyes.

For the lips, lipstick no longer stayed as one solid color. Gradient lips became the trend. Two-tone lip products dominated the beauty market.

“Drunk blush” made a comeback, after all 2017 was the year for blush draping. For this look, blush is applied in two tones—usually pink and coral or orange shades—in an inverted triangle shape contoured closely to the eyes to create reddish cheeks.

9. Ungroomed brows were hot. Hollywood celebrities Cara Delevigne, Lily Collins, and Sofia Vergara were among the celebrities who embraced their unruly brows, and so did the fashionistas. And then there’s this thing called the straight brow, which involves “erasing” the brow arch.

* * *

The trends that will be

BY MIXY DY

As the year ends, the culmination of the major fashion weeks from across the globe (New York, London, Paris and Milan and here in the Philippines) generates with it the forecasting of next year’s biggest trends. Definitely 2017 was full of boldness and wackiness. Seems like minimalism has reached its expiration date, hasn’t it? We saw a lot of shine with excessive sequins and metallics, thoughtful layering, a multitude of textures, ruffles and tassels, off-the-shoulder, sheer, sportswear and what have you. To put it bluntly, this 2018, there is going to be a slew of strong recurring frocks and styles that will emerge with a vengeance, since trends actually stay for a couple of seasons. Nonetheless, we have kept our eyes peeled out for what is up and coming.

1. Denim domination. Denim is here to stay. It is perhaps one of the trends that will never go out of style. Recently, we have seen and perhaps have worn a lot of rugged, wildly ripped and faded blues but guess what? As seen on the runways, the dark selvedge textile is making a reappearance. Try it in different silhouettes and styles. You might want to buy yourself a few sets of raw denim. Wearing it head-to-toe is a must-try too.

2. Feather and leather binge. The fringe period is not yet over. Oh, the feathery frill craze! In fact, it is more fun and excessive than ever. It is everywhere! From gowns to jackets, bags and even accessories. It is surely one interesting trend. Definitely an iteration of maximalism. Wear it casually or go haute-glam. Do not get intimidated, we suggest wearing tassel fringe earrings as a start. We say, shimmy away!

3. Suit up, short up! Talk about power dressing. Girls wearing suits? It’s a trend that goes hand in hand with confidence. This season, say goodbye to shorts being basic and boring, go partner them with your suits.

4. Print on print. Fusing prints was a big fashion boo-boo back in the day but this 2018, we are welcoming mega-clashing prints. Many are afraid to try it but there are many ways to mix patterns like a pro. One tip is mixing prints of different scales—think for example: tiny flowers + large floral prints. Second, mix two different prints that share a single color; even if the prints have more colors than one, the matching would be cohesive. Another effective way is choosing a dominant print and adding an accent pattern. To be honest, there are really no rules so we urge you to just keep experimenting. Like we said, the prints could clash and no one could care less!

5. Let’s yell pastel. The catwalk has made a statement and it screamed ice cream shades. The subtlety of pastel colors exudes so much sophistication. Either you wear one shade throughout as coordinates or mix and match the colors. It is delicately dainty and can make you a standout fashionista. Buy yourself a gelato-hued item asap and while you are at it, why not a scoop of ice cream too?

6. Sportswear everywhere. One trend that has dominated among millennials is Athleisure—clothes that are intended for sports and recreation but are worn leisurely in style. The versatility is its main appeal. Wear it in most situations and no one will bat an eye. They say it is more than a trend, that it is the new casual. Is it really? Will we still see it in 2018? The Magic 8 Ball predicts: COUNT ON IT. The thought of wearing sweatpants and hoodies that are very comfortable yet very stylish makes this trend long lasting. It is also more durable, with different advanced technologies infused into its fibers like wrinkle and odor resistance. Shoes are also included when we say comfort-meets-style that is why more and more people are sneaker heads. Most brands are coming up with amazing innovations to make more breakthroughs in the fashion industry. It is a game-changer. Hey ladies, tracksuits can now be worn with high heels. The key word is: dilution, blend sporty with sexy.

7. Bling it on! It’s official, 2018 will be full of electrifying sequined numbers. You thought you only get to wear those bedazzled outfits on New Year’s Eve? Absolutely not! You can wear them anytime you want. The fashion gods have spoken and showered a bunch of evening-ready looks, from figure-hugging gowns covered in crystals to embellished skimpy ones. Just throw on a sequined jacket over your basic shirt plus jeans or a simple dress and you are all glammed up in an instant. With this trend, who needs a fairy godmother to be Cinderella-ready to party?

8. Fancy transparency. Opacity is just a distant suggestion at this moment in time, as translucency has become a fashionable statement. Sheer used to be queer but now, you might want to consider showing off your fancy-shmancy intimates with a tasteful layering of transparent materials, be it plastic (which can actually come handy during rainy season—a snazzy raincoat, anyone?), mesh or tulle. It can be plain and simple but you could also go all extra and choose embellished ones—this way you hit two birds, or should we say, two trends with one stone.

9. Check, mate. Checks are underrated and deserve a lot of attention this coming year. Luckily, the designers are offering a wide array of styles that go beyond the basic plaid long-sleeves and coats. Who knows, old school ginghams might even be this season’s It print.