Trendspotting at the Oscars

What did the stars wear to Hollywood’s biggest night? THELOOKBOOK compiles the hottest red-carpet trends from the 90th Oscars.

Trend #1: Metal sheen

The ladies sparkled in metallic dresses reminiscent of the late naughts trend. Gal Gadot came with a fringed look; Jennifer Lawrence opted for sequins all over; Lupita Nyong’o went for an asymmetrical number with a strong shoulder detail. Molly Sims and Sally Hawkins both donned silver while Sandra Bullock stunned in contrasting black and gold.

* * *

Trend #2: Purses that match

While clutches that pop are still a veritable style statement, trends are suggesting that we’re now leaning more towards letting them fade into the background for a clean monochromatic effect. Allison Janney and Helen Mirren held onto purses that color-coordinated with their respective red and blue dresses. Lindsey Vonn went for black on black, and Viola Davis chose a dress and clutch combination in the exact same shade of pink. (Davis was a vision in that surprising pink number!)

* * *

Trend #3: Shades of white

White, traditionally associated with weddings, is now a preferred red-carpet option. Jane Fonda’s all-white ensemble is the epitome of class and sophistication, more so that she has an equally immaculate white clutch to go with it (refer to Trend #2). Janet Mock, Margot Robbie and Mary J. Blige all decided on white as well. And let’s not forget Timothee Chalamet, who looked bold and chic in an ivory tux.

* * *

Trend #4:Shades of white (Part 2: Not so white)

As anyone who knows color will tell you, white is not just white. There are shades of white, and our red carpet stars are all over it. While pure white was the major trend, nude and blush tones and off-whites were dominant as well, as seen on Allison Williams, Elisabeth Moss, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mira Sorvino.

* * *

Trend #5: Yelling yellow

Not so much a huge trend but a micro one, we noticed a couple of bright spring yellows on the red carpet. Sure, there are other colors that were more popular that night but we chose yellow to be in our trends list because it’s not as expected as, say, blue or red. Eiza Gonzalez and Greta Gerwig both looked radiant and glowy in the cheerful color, so kudos to them for picking that.