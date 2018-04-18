TRI-Factor holds virtual bike challenge

TRI-Factor stepped up its buildup for the Asian Championship Series next month as it held a pre-race activity dubbed the TRI-Factor Virtual Cycling Challenge at the Bonifacio High Street Central at Bonifacio Global City last weekend.

Celebrities/athletes graced and took part in the event with world class pro MMA fighter Mark Streigl and Nerica Sim topping the men’s and women’s sides, respectively, of the challenge where participants vied to beat the current record in terms of speed.

Streigl clocked 3 minutes and 03.98 seconds to emerge the top TRI-Factor Strongest Virtual cyclist with Gasbenal Olonan finishing second in 3 minutes and 05.84 seconds. Sim timed 3 minutes and 25.35 seconds to best UP women’s football team co-skipper Kali Huff, who clocked 4 minutes and 19.65 seconds, for top honors in the event also held as part of the Fit Street Weekend.

Streigl also won a Caramoan Adventure weekend for his feat courtesy of CamSur Watersports Complex.

The top two placers also earned free slots in the TRI-Factor Asian Championships set May 26-27 at the CWC in Camarines Sur.

“I am pretty sure Tri-Factor in CamSur will not just be a competitive race but also a fun and exciting triathlon race,” said CamSur Gov. Migs Villafuerte. “Our province has been home to many triathlon and other sports events but the Tri-Factor Phl race is something that should not be missed since it will be one of the highlights of our Kaogma Grand Festival.”

Princess Legazpi, a TV anchor and NCAA courtside reporter, also saw action in the challenge staged in partnership with Maximus Athlete Shop Café, which provided the equipment and the trainer app called “Zwift.”

Meanwhile, another TRI-Factor Virtual Cycling Challenge will be held on April 26 to May 23 at the Maximus Athlete Shop Café at Pioneer Street, Mandaluyong City. For details, check out fb page tri-factor Philippines.

The organizing Orange Room Pte. Ltd also said registration is ongoing for the third leg of the short-course series, which serves as a venue for triathlon newcomers and those seeking to become full-fledged athletes in the swim-bike-run races. For details, visit www.trifactor.ph.