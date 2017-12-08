Tribal conflicts in Kalinga resolved

TABUK CITY, Kalinga: Feuds among several Kalinga tribes resulting from border disputes were resolved with the exchange of sipat or peace tokens. The Dacalan and Gaang tribes of Tanudan town here almost came to open war after guns were fired on November 29 but there were no casualties. Their conflict was resolved with their exchange of peace tokens on Thursday. The Tulgao and Tinglayan tribes in Kalinga also figured in a firefight on August 29 but they exchanged peace tokens on Wednesday. Gaang barangay (village) captain Severo Dalunag and Dacalan barangay captain Alejandro Dinnao gave each other a bolo as their sipat. The sipat is the first stage in the restoration of the bodong. The bodong is a bilateral peace system practiced by native tribes in Kalinga, northern Mountain Province and in some parts of Abra. Fr. Luis Aoas who presided over the sipat ceremony on Thursday said the border dispute came to a head last month, leading to the severance of their bodong.