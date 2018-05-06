Tribal politics

The issue of Dengvaxia is getting worse before it gets better. We have seen months of televised Senate inquiries into this mind-boggling episode in the history of our health sector, and we cannot help but wonder how this illustrious institution transformed this into a dystopian landscape inhabited by some politicians who seem to ignore ethics, decency and dignity.

I meticulously followed the investigation and I couldn’t help it but my eyes at times periodically blamed myself for my moronic patience as I watched a teleserye clone unfold. I saw some lawmakers try their best to ferret out the truth but the ugly heads seemed to be sprouting like mushrooms upon sensing the sudden sway of those lenses on their faces.

It dawned on me that our world today is similarly situated, where fault lines and volcanic tremors dominate any kind of engagement that produces frequent attacks of heads shaking and fists clenched.

Passion was mistaken for anger and castigation was erroneously perceived as prejudgment by paranoid legislators who seemed to dissect pronouncements as an assault to their towering egos. While some were intent on listening and studying the merits of testimonies, some shamelessly displayed arrogance by frequenting the restrooms more often than required, just to show to the cameras their displeasure.

But the inquiry had to go on despite these infantile gestures. Documents and graphs had to be flashed on the screens to shed light on the questions raised. Time was allocated and given generously to speakers; absences or failures to attend were noted and the absentees given another chance to appear.

Behavioral science can unmask categories where these personalities of regress belong, and it was quite easy to spot them.

One of the senators, adorned with his qualification as a patriotic rebel soldier, will often do his usual routine of asking prepared questions and do his almost scripted walkout surpassing that victorious stride of cocky General Montgomery after conquering El Alamein.

What puzzled everyone was the gravity of the issue discussed on the table and the cluelessness of some lawmakers to the totality of the danger our society has to face in the years to come. The Blue Ribbon Committee headed by Sen. Richard Gordon had to do its job unearthing buried artifacts that caused the purchase of the dreaded vaccine.

The main issue here is the HASTILY implemented P3.5-BILLION IMMUNIZATION PROGRAM of the former administration and THE LIVES OF 830,000 recipients. PERIOD.

The draft committee report said that BSAIII, Abad and Garin should have exercised more prudence before proceeding with the purchase of the controversial vaccine. Failure of leadership was so glaring, it was impossible to ignore the accountability of those involved.

It was very clear Secretary Garin recommended the purchase of P3.5 billion worth of UNTESTED vaccines. The purchase was pushed despite the fact that the clinical trials were not finished, and the warnings of some experts as to Dengvaxia’s dangers were ignored. Secretary Abad facilitated, recommended, and approved the release of the money without congressional approval in amazing record time, and during a holiday period at that. Of course, all this would not have been possible without the concurrence and approval of the country’s CEO, BSAIII.

The resolution was signed and sent to the plenary for debates. What is wrong with that?

What we are worried about is the blatant claim of those who did not sign – delusional persecution fantasies against their “crown prince.” It looks like saving his skin is paramount, and the concern over the 830,000 vaccinees and the worries of their families should take the back seat.

Sen. Ping Lacson is hitting Gordon every chance he gets and seems to ignore the bigger picture. I am almost on the verge of believing that it is about “a debt being paid” and one of the dilatory tactics being employed to muddle the issue.

This was what I meant by the title of my article – tribal politics trying to resurrect feudal or caste societies ruled by dynastic kleptocrats. Mr. Ping, why Gordon? He was not the one who ordered the purchase of the vaccine. He was not the one who implemented the program at lightning speed. He is not the one on trial here.

Why get personal about this issue?

True, you were once an expert police investigator, but it was clear Gordon was just doing his job, just like you did when you were investigating the culpability of the Bureau of Customs on drug smuggling.

He just conducted a review of the events that led to this repulsive example of incompetence, which is causing the erosion of the people’s trust in the role of the country’s prime agency on health which is the DoH, the Department of Health. Why suddenly get personal when the fingers pointed to someone you regard as a friend? Quit this nonsense. We all know that you are better than that.

This is our problem as a nation. The feudal group wants to go back to the dark ages when they reigned supreme and the dreamers were stagnant and willing to play the role of victims. Let us support the discussion of main issues on the table and not fall prey to distractions along the way. The elite will always be consistent in its motto “divide and conquer.”

A gentle reminder to all: The HRW and the ICC have transformed themselves into the avant-garde of a demonization campaign, selectively picked up by the dutiful western corporate media. Their actuations always deserve a second look and should not be taken at face value.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.