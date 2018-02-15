Tribunal gags Marcos, Robredo in poll protest case

THE Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a gag order to former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo as well as their lawyers, while the vice presidential election protest is being resolved.

Court sources told The Manila Times the magistrates, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), ordered the strict observance of the “sub judice rule” wherein parties are prohibited from discussing the merits of the case while it is pending in court.

The justices reached the agreement in an en banc session ahead of next month’s vote recount.

“Since the revision process in the Marcos vs Robredo case is about to commence, parties or counsel or representatives are ordered to observe the sub judice rule,” the source told The Times.

All justices participated in Tuesday’s en banc session except the ponente or magistrate in charge of the case, Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, and Justices Marvic Leonen, Samuel Martires and Alexander Gesmundo.

Both camps have been holding warring news conferences to discuss the electoral protest filed by Marcos, who claims Robredo benefited from massive electronic cheating during the May 2016 vice-presidential election.

Marcos claims to have “solid and incontrovertible evidence of cheating,” uncovered while going through the printed ballot images from the decrypted secure digital (SD) cards of vote-counting machines supplied by Venezuela’s Smartmatic.

Some ballot images from two of his pilot recount provinces, Camarines Sur and Negros Oriental, showed that votes for him were not counted and considered “undervotes.”

Marcos also questions why squares appeared instead of ovals in the ballot images from the PET.

The former senator lost to Robredo, a former Camarines Sur representative, by only 263,473 votes.

In his protest, Marcos is assailing the results in 39,221 clustered precincts. He paid for a recount in 36,465 precincts and wants the votes in the remaining 2,756 nullified.

A mandatory psychological testing and examination has been ordered for all applicants for head revisors in the recount of the vice-presidential results.

The Manila Times was able to obtain a two-page internal memorandum of Caguioa dated January 29, 2018, which also contained the whole timeline or schedule of the court in connection with the revision of ballots.

The psychological exam for head revisors has delayed the revision of ballots, to March 19 instead of February. Preparations for the psychological examinations started last week.

‘Deception’

The Marcos camp on Tuesday decried what it described as “another vain attempt” of Robredo to deceive the public about the presence of mysterious squares that appeared on the printed copy of ballot images from the PET.

Lawyer Vic Rodriguez, spokesman of Marcos, was referring to the recent statement of Robredo’s legal counsel Romulo Macalintal, who claimed the squares in the ballot images were part of the security features of the ballots.

“Let me remind him (Macalintal) that when Senator Marcos first came out and presented the squares in the ballot images, he discredited it and claimed that those were fraudulent, tampered [with]and manipulated pieces of evidence,” Rodriguez pointed out.

Marcos in January presented to the media photocopies of what he described as “shocking” and “highly questionable” ballot images from Camarines Sur and Negros Oriental, two of the three pilot provinces in his election protest.

In some of the ballot images, even though two or more candidates were shaded in the vice presidential position, the votes still went to Robredo.

Macalintal however said Marcos’ claims were “highly ridiculous if not outright frivolous,” adding that the evidence might have been fabricated or manufactured.

Robredo’s lawyer suddenly changed his statement and claimed the square markings were a “special feature” of the 2016 election.

“Schooled in the art of deception, this is nothing but another vain attempt of Mrs. Robredo to explain the presence of boxes on the ballot images instead of the circles,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez also challenged Macalintal to produce any briefing material made by the Commission on Elections that would support his claim that the political parties or candidates were informed about the presence of the squares in the ballots.

Rodriguez questioned why Macalintal moved for the nullification of the proclamation of winning candidates in Nueva Ecija, Leyte and Bulacan because of questionable transmission and defective voting machines.

“They are continuing their web of lies even in the face of direct and solid evidence of rampant cheating. This is the grandest and longest deception ever committed against the Filipino people,” Marcos’ spokesman said referring to Robredo’s camp.

