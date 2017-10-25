A tribute to the inspiration behind Slim’s

The Philippines’ most established fashion school, 50-year-old Slim’s Fashion and Arts School, mounted a tribute for its founder Salvacion Lim-Higgins via the annual “Best of Student Work” exhibit.

Held at SM Megamall’s Mega Fashion Hall, the tribute also launched the Salvacion Lim Higgins Education Fund, which aims to provide scholarships to promising young designers.

Aptly titled “Slim Inpsires,” 28 featured students looked back to Higgins’ body of work for inspiration, and explored elements she used such as color, line, surface, texture, and shape. Higgins was known for unexpected palettes, and was fond of concocting “surprises” like a splash of color or half concealed embellishment peering from under a fold. These touches were reflected in the very interesting and fashion-forward exhibit.

Year after year, graduates of Slim’s Fashion & Arts School move on to become major players in the fashion industry. Many have achieved remarkable success and are now icons of contemporary Philippine fashion, including Oskar Peralta, Slim’s first graduate in 1961, Joe Salazar, Cesar Gaupo, Oliver Tolentino, Michael Cinco, Ezra Santos and Joey Samson, among others.