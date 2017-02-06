Tributes pour in for arnis master Caburnay

Martial arts masters and students from around the world mourned the passing of Supreme Grand Master (SGM) Prudencio “Ondo” Caburnay Sr. of Lapunti Arnis de Abanico International last February 3 in Cebu City.

Caburnay’s assistant instructor Grand Master Basilio Jun Igpit Jr. said his master’s former students from different countries have already arrived in Cebu to visit the wake of the founder and supreme authority of Lapunti Arnis de Abanico.

“Guro Ondo received many awards all over the world about his teachings and his foreign students can attest to that,” Igpit told The Manila Times in a phone interview. “I’m very thankful to his teachings because arnis is my livelihood ever since.”

“At the same time, he also brought me to several countries like Germany and Luxembourg, among other places, to teach,” he added. “He influenced me a lot and changed me to become a better person.”

David Chenut, a national coordinator at International Martial Arts Alliance in Luxembourg, also expressed sympathy to the passing of 77-year-old Caburnay.

“Our deepest thoughts are with our former SGM Ondo Caburnay who left this world. May you rest in peace,” said Chenut in his Facebook post.

“Thank you for sharing your knowledge your stories and for your guidance. Our deepest condolences to the family and our martial arts brother from Lapunti Arnis de Abanico.”

The undefeated master and the veteran of many arnis tournaments passed away last Friday in Cebu City because of a lingering illness. His remains lie in state for viewing at Barangay Tisa Chapel in Cebu City.

According to Igpit, Caburnay’s funeral is scheduled on Sunday at the Municipal Cemetery Barangay Labangon in Cebu City.