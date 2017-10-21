Trick shot video earns SIUE golfer time on NBC’s Today Show

It took Southern Illinois University Edwardsville golfer Brady Dixon 11 swings to sink an impossible shot in the school’s residence hall.

But footage of the chip shot scored the junior from Mounds, Illinois a viral video and air time on NBC’s Today Show on Monday.

“When this college golf team isn’t on the course, they take the game home with them,” said Today’s Dylan Dryer as she set up the show’s “Daily Click” segment.

The video shows Dixon hitting the ball from his bedroom, across a narrow hallway through a living area and into a winding staircase. The ball hit every step on the way down, making two 90-degree turns on the way down, before dropping into a red Solo cup at the bottom.

Teammates shouted “go, go, go” as the shot rattled through improvised course then erupted with cheers as it fell into the empty plastic cup.

As he watched, Today Show anchor Matt Lauer commented “I’m not sure that’s a golf shot. That’s a drinking game one.” Al Roker replied “It’s a combo.”

Dixon attended Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau, Mo. His best round in college was the 67 he shot at SIUE’s Derek Dolenc Inviational last season. It remains the seventh best score recorded in school history.

The video is reminiscent of another sports-related feat captured by a metro-east athlete. Belleville East graduate and former Western Kentucky University football team long snapper Nolan Dowling launched a football from the press box of the WKU stadium, across the grandstand and into a trash can on the field.

Video of the long snap has more than 19,000 views on YouTube.

