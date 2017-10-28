Trick-or-treat, PH style

(Continued from last week)

As Halloween gets nearer, more events and treats become available. Here are more of The Sunday Times Magazine’s suggestions for a “spooky festival” around the metro.

* * *

@ Shangri-la Plaza

Visit the Toy Frenzy with the Boo Crew happening until today at Level 1, Main Wing. Young players can visit Alter Ego’s board game events at Level 5 of the East Wing. Bring the kids and dress them up in their best costume for the one-day-only mall-wide Trick or Treat where little ones can go from store to store to receive sweet treats and surprise goodies. Then, from October 30 until November 7, mall guests can shop their way into Dino Planet at the IMMRSV Dome located in the Grand Atrium.

* * *

@ Eastwood City

Eastwood CITY’s battleground of cuteness is all set for every kid to enjoy Halloween today at Eastwood Mall Open Park. Eastwood is transforming to a Game of Thrones-inspired city where guests can enjoy attractions like appearances from Khaleesi, John Snow, Cersei and a White Walker in cosplay costume. A day of fun and adventure-packed activities awaits kids who will have free access to Sword Fight Training, Inflatable Castle, Archery and more exciting games. For kids to redeem their Halloween Party Pass, guests can simply present a single receipt from any Eastwood City establishment. Partakers with their furry companions can secure a Pet Pass to join. Guests can register both kids and pets in costume as early as 12 noon.

* * *

@ Novotel

Frolic, play, sleep, eat, repeat – make family bonding more fulfilling at Novotel Manila Araneta Center until November 1. Have one of the best family moments at Novotel Manila Araneta Center which include an overnight stay for the whole family in a Superior room equipped with comfy bed for a rejuvenating sleep, multimedia bar, wireless internet and state-of-the-art furnishings to support modern lifestyle. This limited Halloween weekend accommodation rate comes with buffet breakfast for two adults and two kids ages 15 years old and below at Food Exchange Manila. Special Halloween prizes await lucky kid diners.

* * *

@ Baskin Robbins

Make Halloween more thrilling and fun with exciting new Halloween-themed ice cream cakes from Baskin-Robbins. Surprise kids and loved ones with sweet and delectable ice cream cakes that come in various designs: vibrant pink or blue monsters, a nutty mummy, a crazy purple witch, and many more.

* * *

@ City of Dreams

END October on a high note with City of Dream Manila’s Halloween Weekend Special and a rock festival at Chaos night club. The country’s most sought-after DJs, singers and bands will headline the festivities. Partygoers are encouraged to show off their scariest and most creative costumes for a chance to be chosen as the best in male and female Halloween attire and win a bottle of Bacardi each. The last installment of Chaos’ rock music festival highlighting Nicole Asensio of General Luna and Ney Dimaculangan of 6Cyclemind is scheduled today.

* * *

@Marco Polo

Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon this spooky Halloween as Piccolo Kids Club brings a circus carnival for the little tots. The little club is preparing a line-up of activities fit for all ages. Enjoy a spectacular show from amazing magicians. Take part in fun games and win grand prizes. Delicious food and slushies are also up for grabs. There will also be an extraordinary face-painting and exciting Trick or Treat activities that lets kids gain stamps in their very own Piccolo Kids Club Passport, which will be given as complimentary during the event. Registration starts at 1 p.m.