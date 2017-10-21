Trick-or-treat, PH style

Traditionally, the eve of October 31 until November 2 in the Philippines have been about remembering dearly departed loved ones. In the past, Filipinos would spend the holiday going to the cemetery and praying with the family.

But today, with the influence of the West, trick-or-treating has also become part of this season’s activities. And as always, The Manila Times gathers the most exciting events in the metro for children of all ages to enjoy.

@ Crimson Hotel

DRESS UP as one at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila’s “Heroes and Villains” on October 28 and enjoy the “City of Villains,” trick or treat and costume contest activities. Moreover, have the chance to visit the Justice League “Be Your Own Hero Face Paint” booth, try the “Batman vs. Superman” Superhero Dash, go to the Green Lantern Ball Party and catch the “Wonder Woman: Becoming an Amazon Warrior” special. Epic Halloween room packages are also available.

@ Luxent Hotel

KIDS are in for a super family treat as Luxent Hotel hosts the Avengers Spooky Halloween Party on October 29. From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., children and kids-at-heart can drop by as the Mighty Thor, Incredible Hulk, Captain America and Black Widow among others at the Superhero Lair in the Seasons Ballroom. Those who come in their best Marvel’s Avengers costume also get to win a special prize. Families who choose to book on or before Halloween weekend also get one ticket to the Avengers Spooky Halloween Party on October 29, with a 25 percent off on succeeding ticket purchases.

@ City of Dreams Manila

DreamPlay, the DreamWorks-inspired interactive play space at City of Dreams Manila, will hold its annual “Spookfest,” a Halloween adventure from October 28 to November 1 packed with thrilling games, exciting activities, special performances, and awesome prizes. The “Spookfest VIP Package” includes an all-day pass at DreamPlay, an exclusive experience to participate in the “Shrek or Treat Pumpkin Hunt” and “Shrek It Out” Costume Contest, admission to view the DreamWorks Halloween movie at the Dream Theatre, a pass to create pumpkin-shaped gingerbread cookies at Gingy’s Kitchen, photo ops with Shrek and a Spookfest bag with DreamPlay goodies.

@Diamond Hotel

Featuring the animated movie “Hotel Transylvania,” kids may discover a different world and meet a new circle of friends at the Diamond Ballroom on October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants may purchase their event tickets, inclusive of a snack box filled with goodies and party loot bags. Kids may also win a Nintendo Switch with a Joy-Con in the grand draw and see horror characters such as Frankensteins, the Werewolves, or experience a bunch of games and treats around the hotel like face painting, glitter tattoo, and arts and crafts. As live musical performances and food booths become available in the event, kids who wear the most creative costumes will also get a chance to win prizes.

@Acacia Hotel

Revel in spook-tacular amusement with Acacia Hotel Manila’s much anticipated Halloween Party to be held on October 31 at the Acacia Grand Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with this year’s theme “Pixel City.”

@Hotel Jen Manila

A thrilling, scrumptious Sunday Brunch at Latitude Restaurant awaits guests on October 29. Halloween has always been for kids thus, they will definitely have a special place at the buffet with the Kids Station what with the candy buffet and the Halloween themed desserts that the kitchen team has creatively put together. In addition, all guests dining during the Halloween Sunday Brunch shall be taken into a spooky fun-land filled with treats and exciting activities like a magic show, face painting, balloon twisting, games and the much anticipated trick or treat.

@Coast Boracay

Coast Boracay marks the season with value-for-money room packages for local residents and great parties for the forthcoming Halloween and All Saint’s Day Long Weekend. The room rates for the weekend of October 27 to 31 is inclusive of a hearty breakfast buffet and roundtrip van and boat transfers to and from Caticlan airport for two guests. Coast Boracay’s restaurant outlet Cha Cha’s Beach Café, and function rooms Tala and Luna will be the venue for Coast’s Halloween kiddie activities. On October 30, children can role-play with restaurant staff members by manning the café counter and create a drink called “Vampire Hot Chocolate.”

@Makati Shangri-La

Makati Shangri-La, Manila offers Spooky Wonderful Weekends package. Kids will have a spook-tacular time with the hotel’s themed activities when they stay at the hotel from October 28 to November 1. Little guests will have loads of room fun with a tipi tent set-up and complimentary kids’ mini bar filled with treats and goodies. In the afternoon, kids get to explore their creativity by designing their own terrifying treats during pastry decorating classes and creating scary costumes during arts and crafts.

@Lima Park Hotel

Lima Park will have a special Halloween weekend stay package available until November 5. Families can enjoy the hotel’s Halloween weekend stay inclusive of an overnight accommodation for two adults and one kid in the deluxe room with breakfast.