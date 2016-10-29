‘Tricks and Musical Treats’ at the CCP

Tricks and Musical Treats, a Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) Family Concert, an orchestra appreciation concert for children and families will be held today at 4 p.m. at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (Main Theater) of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Subtitled “The Intergalactic Guardians of Harmony meet the Wong Kids,” the concert features characters from Lloyd Suh’s play “The Wong Kids and the Secret of the Space Chubacabra Go!” as they get to know the instruments of the orchestra.

The concert introduces the symphony orchestra and its music to children and families in a fun way, directed by award-winning actor Liesl Batucan.

Pre-concert activities begin at 2:30 p.m. and will include a musical instruments petting zoo wherein children can experience playing different orchestral instruments assisted by the members of PPO. There will also be a Trick or Treat and lobby activities. The children are encouraged to come in their costumes with the theme of outer space.