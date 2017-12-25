Trigger-happy revelers face death – Ilocos PNP

DAGUPAN CITY: Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula, newly installed police regional office director in Ilocos region, has warned that suspects caught indiscriminately firing guns and resisting arrest may face death as what had happened to drug suspects.

In a police briefing of provincial directors and chiefs of police in Ilocos Sur, La Union, Ilocos Norte and Pangasinan comprising Region 1, Sapitula said random firing of guns especially this yuletide season, will never be tolerated.

He added that he will not hesitate to issue a shoot-to-kill order against those who would be firing their guns without valid reason, especially if they resist arrest and try to fight back, in the process putting lives of law enforcers and innocent people in grave danger.

Sapitula ordered the chiefs of police to solve cases of indiscriminate gun-firing and arrest suspects within 24 hours or be sacked from their posts.

On December 16, Senior Supt. Rodelio Samson, La Union provincial police director, reported that father and son suspects Pablo and Vincent Ariola of Barangay Nalasin in Balaoan, La Union, and their relatives Glenn Pena and Jerry Peralta of Camilo Osias in the same town, were arrested after creating trouble by firing guns at a Christmas party in Barangay Cabaroan.

It was learned that Vincent and three others, armed with caliber .45 pistols, arrived at the compound where the party was being held, looking for a student boarder named Tomas and his foreigner friend Talal Hussein Ali Nasser from Yemen.

Failing to find Tomas and Nasser, Pablo pulled out a gun and fired twice and Vincent grabbed the gun and fired it in the air four times.

The four suspects remain in detention for failure to post bail for charges of indiscriminate firing, illegal possession of firearms and grave threats.

Sapitula also reminded the public to heed President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order 28, which provides the Regulation and Control of the Use of Firecrackers and Other Pyrotechnic Devices, to welcome Christmas and New Year.

He said the President’s order does not prohibit the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics but instead regulates them and local government units must provide specific areas where these can be displayed for public view.