Trikini 2017 rolls off at BGC

Runners and cyclists from across Metro Manila joined forces on Saturday to help abandoned children find shelter through Trikini 2017, an urban fitness party, at the Mckinley West Park in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The event showcased the Active Zone, a friendly 5-kilometer run and 15-km bike race.

“The ultimate goal is to encourage more city dwellers to live active lifestyles and enjoy outdoor activities, no matter what the season,” said Sam Okal of GEO Events Management.

Winners received loot bags from ON Shoes and Colnago Bikes while the cash prize was automatically donated to SOS Children’s Villages Philippines.

SOS Children’s Villages Philippines is a non-profit organization that provides healthcare, housing, and education to underprivileged children and families in the country.

“We are not an orphanage or an institution where a child gets adopted from. We are the home that provides a normal family environment for neglected and abandoned children,” said SOS Children’s Villages Philippines marketing officer JM Giron.

Last month, the non-government organization provided help to more than 6,000 families in Manila, Bataan, Lipa, Tacloban, Calbayog, Iloilo, Cebu and Davao.

The Trikini 2017 is scheduled to travel to other key cities in the country soon.