Trillanes adds Duterte son-in-law to Customs ‘payola’

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th on Tuesday linked the son-in-law of President Rodrigo Duterte to the alleged “payola” (payoff) system at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

At the resumption of the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing into the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment from China, resigned Customs Intelligence chief Neil Estrella admitted seeing Manases Carpio, husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, several times at the BOC.

Estrella made the admission after he was asked by Trillanes if he saw Carpio at the Bureau.

“This confirms my information na hindi lamang si Paolo ang umeeksena o pumapapel dito sa operasyon ng Customs kundi maging si Mans Carpio na rin so family affair na ito ng pamilya Duterte (This confirms my information that Paolo [Duterte] is not the only one interfering with the operations at the Customs but also Mans Carpio, so it has been a family affair of the Duterte family),” Trillanes said in an interview after the hearing.

The senator insisted that Carpio has no business at the BOC so his presence there could confirm information about the operation of the so-called Davao group at the Customs.

Trillanes has linked Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte to the Davao group involved in illegal smuggling and payola system at the BOC.

The young Duterte has denied the allegation.

President Rodrigo Duterte himself said he would resign if any member of his family was involved in corruption.