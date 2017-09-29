Trillanes to AMLC: Expedite final report on Duterte bank records

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th asked the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) on Friday to focus on expediting its report on President Rodrigo Duterte’s bank transactions as requested by the Office of the Ombudsman instead of issuing unnecessary statements that seemed to absolve the President.

At the same time, Trillanes also questioned the authenticity of the statement issued by the AMLC circulating on media in relation to the recent revelation of the office of the Ombudsman.

“AMLC should just expedite its final report regarding Duterte’s questionable bank transactions as requested by the Ombudsman, so that the public would know the truth about the Duterte bank accounts,” said Trillanes a staunch critic of the Chief Executive.

The AMLC, in a statement Thursday, denied giving Duterte’s bank records to either Trillanes or the Office of the Ombudsman.

According to the AMLC, it received on Sept. 6 the request of Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang to initiate an investigation into the President’s accounts, but added it would have to first evaluate the request.

Carandang said that the copy of the bank records from AMLC was “more or less” the same as the ones exposed by Trillanes.

Trillanes expressed doubts on the AMLC statement because there was neither signature nor date in the statement.

“The signature is important so that the statement could be attributed to a particular person, who has been authorized by the Council to issue such a message,” he said.

“It is improper in its necessity for release and in its tenor, which sounded like the AMLC was defending and absolving Duterte,” Trillanes said. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA