SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th said his interview with BBC’s “Hardtalk” was one of the “proudest moments” of his public life.

Trillanes made the remark on Tuesday amid the flak that he got from social media after the show’s host, Stephen Sackur, said that the senator’s views on President Rodrigo Duterte “were out of tune” with public sentiment.

“It is what it is. People who watched the full interview (not the spliced one) are entitled to their own opinions. The haters will hate; the believers will believe,” Trillanes said in a statement.

“Personally, knowing the impact of the interview to the global audience and knowing now that Hardtalk is very popular yet the most difficult talk show for any guest, I can honestly say that it is one of the proudest moments in my public life,” he said.

Trillanes added: “Setting aside the trolls, the critics who gave very negative feedback presume that they can do better. But we very well know that they cannot. So, we march forward.”