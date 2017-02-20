Trillanes is ‘bluffing’ – veteran lawyer

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th should stop talking to the media about his supposed evidence of President Rodrigo Duterte’s hidden wealth, and instead file an impeachment complaint if he has proof to back his allegations, a veteran lawyer said Sunday.

Bonifacio Alentajan said Trillanes clearly had no proof to back his claims against the President, calling them “pure hearsay” as the senator couldn’t even say where he got his information.

“He has no proof, those are all considered as hearsay. Who is his source? Anybody can produce such list and claim that it belongs to somebody,” Alentajan said in an interview with The Manila Times.

Trillanes, in a news conference last week, showed members of the media documents supposedly detailing bank transactions of Duterte from 2006 to 2015, totaling P2.4 billion.

Alentajan, who filed a plunder case against former Budget chief Florencio Abad over the pork barrel scam in 2015, said that if he were the counsel of the President, he would file an ethics complaint against Trillanes before the Senate for unparliamentary behavior, for making accusations against Duterte in public instead of filing an impeachment case.

“I’m willing to offer my legal services just like what I did with former Budget secretary Florencio Abad,” he said.

“He (Trillanes) is claiming that the President is bluffing, but he is the one bluffing. He is a bluffer,” the lawyer said.

LP’s hand

Alentajan said Trillanes could be acting on his own to gain popularity but it was also possible some personalities in the erstwhile ruling Liberal Party could be backing him.

He described Trillanes as a “dangerous person” not because of the supposed trove of information he claims to possess against Duterte, but because of the “little knowledge” he has.

Alentajan said the senator had unwittingly displayed, during recent Senate investigations, how little he knew about interrogating resource persons.

“A little knowledge is a dangerous thing, and Trillanes is pretending that he has evidence to back his claim and that he is a good interrogator,” Alentajan said.

Trillanes should first study the basics of interrogation particularly four techniques—confrontation, probing, undermining and insinuation, he said.

“And I don’t think Trillanes has an idea how to interrogate correctly based on his manner of questioning during the hearings,” he said.

Trillanes, he claimed, is a sociopath willing to do what it takes—such as manipulation, confusion and pretension—to get what he wants.

“Sociopaths are completely incapable of loving or caring for another person,” he said.