Trillanes, businesswoman declared ‘persona non-grata’ in Davao City

LOCAL officials in Davao City declared Senator Antonio Trillanes and a businesswoman “persona non-grata” for being critical of the Duterte administration, according to a radio report on Tuesday.

Davao City is the hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Aside from Trillanes, also declared “persona non-grata” was Loida Nicolas-Lewis, a Filipino-American businesswoman and philanthropist.

Trillanes had linked the son of the President, then Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, to an alleged smuggling syndicate operating at the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

Duterte’s son has since resigned from his post.

He also repeatedly accused Duterte of acquiring alleged ill-gotten wealth.

The Davao City Council issued the declaration against Trillanes and Lewis. MELRIC DIONISIO