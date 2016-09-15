Trillanes calls on Senate to protect Davao hitman who testified vs Duterte

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th has moved to place a self-confessed “Davao Death Squad” hitman under the protection and custody of the Senate, following his revelation on the supposed involvement of President Rodrigo Duterte and his son Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte in summary executions in the city.

“My motion is to place the witness under the custody of the Sergeant-at-Arms and provide sanctuary within the Senate grounds until formal arrangements can be made,” Trillanes manifested during the Senate justice and human rights committee hearing on the incidents of extrajudicial killings in the country.

Witness Edgar Matobato revealed that Duterte and his son were the ones who ordered the killings of suspected criminals, drug pushers and other individuals in Davao City.

Senator Leila de Lima, the head of the committee, agreed with the motion, saying the Senate would be the best place to protect to the witness at this time.

Trillanes also asked the committee to summon the Davao vice mayor and members of the death squad.

But Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano insisted that the committee invite the vice major instead of issuing a subpoena.

The vice mayor should be treated with respect and not as criminal, he added.

De Lima agreed with Cayetano.

Trillanes wants to summon the younger Duterte for the latter to shed light on the allegations of Matobato, as well as on claims that the vice mayor is a drug dependent. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA