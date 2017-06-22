SENATOR Antonio Trillanes IV has claimed that some members of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class 1996 have handled the operation of death squads nationwide.

The senator also said that it was President Rodrigo Duterte himself who gave the go-signal to Superintendent Marvin Marcos, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Region 8, to kill Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa and another inmate, Raul Yap, in November 2016.

Trillanes said he received information from several sources that a certain Supt. Leonardo, who belongs to PNPA Class 1996, leads a group of policemen in executing plans to conduct extrajudicial killings (EJKs) of suspected drug dealers and drug users.

“We have information that this Marcos and his classmate were involved in EJKs in the country. So, we were able to identify him, a certain Supt. Leonardo,” Trillanes said, a staunch critic of the President.

The senator said that Leonardo, a close friend of Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, was the “point person” of the alleged death squad, which was established immediately after the President took office in June 2016.