SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th said the recent admission by President Rodrigo Duterte that he was “corrupt” validated his allegation about the chief executive.

He referred to the President’s speech before the 140th founding anniversary of the Phil. Chinese Charitable Association Inc. (PCCAI) where Duterte made the remark.

In a video Trillanes’ office sent to Senate reporters on Tuesday, the President said, “I hate corruption. Hindi ako nagmamalinis. Marami rin akong nanakaw pero naubos na. So, wala na. (I don’t pretend to be clean. I have also stolen a lot but I’ve already spent it all, so it’s all gone).”

“This admission confirms my corruption allegation against Duterte. I have filed a case against him before the Ombudsman, along with the necessary evidence to support the case,” Trilanes said.

“This admission should be a reason to expedite the investigation,” said the senator who filed in May 2016 before the Office of the Ombudsman a plunder case against Duterte, who was then Davao City mayor and campaigning to succeed then President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

Trillanes has accused the President of amassing alleged unexplained wealth, including P2.4 billion deposits in his bank accounts. He also claimed that the Chief Executive “hired” 11,000 ghost employees when he was still a Davao City mayor. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO