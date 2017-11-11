Trillanes echoes Aquino on Mamasapano killings, says usurpation charge won’t prosper

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th is certain that the usurpation of authority case filed against former president Benigno Aquino 3rd will not prosper.

Trillanes, in a radio interview, said the case filed by the Office of the Ombudsman against Aquino would be “eventually dismissed” because the incident in Mamasapano, Maguindanao where 44 police commandos were killed by Islamist extremists happened due to the inefficiency of their leader, then Special Action Force (SAF) Chief Netulio Napenas.

“It will be very difficult to prosecute Mr. Aquino. He already ordered the Army to use all assets to help the trapped SAF troopers. But some SAF commanders failed to carry out his orders,” Trillanes said.

The Ombudsman filed graft and usurpation of authority charges against Aquino when he allowed then suspended Philippine National Police Chief Alan Purisima to oversee the implementation of “Oplan Exodus” involving the arrest of foreign terrorists Zulkifli bin Hir alias Marwan and Abdul Basit Usman.

Sen. Joel Villanueva said on Thursday that it was “legally inappropriate” to file a case of usurpation of authority against Aquino for his role in the death of the 44 Special Action Force (SAF) troopers in Mamasapano, Maguindanao on January 2015.

The “SAF 44” were ambushed and killed by Muslim rebels as they were on their way to make the arrest.

Villanueva said “usurpation of authority” was defined as the “performance of an act by a person who knowingly and falsely represents himself to be a government official without being lawfully entitled to do so.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO