Trillanes faces inciting to sedition raps over ‘shoot’ Duterte order to troops

THE Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday filed inciting to sedition charges against Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th for urging soldiers, in a privilege speech, to “shoot” President Rodrigo Duterte.

The case, which stemmed from the complaint of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), was filed before the Pasay City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 45. The court recommended a P12,000 bail for Trillanes’ provisionary freedom.

Trillanes in October 2017 gave a privilege speech wherein he claimed that the President had amassed unexplained wealth, including P2.4 billion deposits in his bank accounts.

The senator said that soldiers may now use M60 machine guns on the President in reference to the Chief Executive’s pronouncement during a visit to Marawi City where he told soldiers to shoot him if it could be proven that he has over P40 million in the banks.

Trillanes said he would face the charges squarely. “Hindi gaya ni Duterte na duwag humarap sa kaso, haharapin ko ito [Unlike Duterte is too coward to face charges, I will face this].”

Maliwanag na baluktot at panggigipit itong kasong ito na nakabase sa privilege speech ko sa Senado na bukod na sa merong constitutionally guaranteed immunity from suit, ay wala akong inincite na kung sino to do anything.

(This is a clear case of harassment which was based on my privilege speech at the Senate aside from I have constitutionally guaranteed immunity from suit, I have not incited anyone to do anything),” said Trillanes, who is currently in Vienna, Austria.

“Kung ang pakay nito ay takutin ako para umatras ako sa pagpuna kay Duterte, well, sabi ko nga dati pa, lalo pa akong ginaganahan tumayo laban sa mali at masama,” he added.

(If their intention is to scare me to refrain from criticizing Duterte, well, I have said this before, this will encourage me more to fight against wrongdoing),” he added.

Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Joahna Gabatino-Lim, in a resolution, said, “The fact remains that after respondent’s speech and disclosure of the alleged bank deposits of President Dutrte, a nationwide petition-signing drive campaign was staged aimed at pressuring the President to open his financial records.

“Therefore, probable cause exists against respondent for violation of Article 142 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended. The speech, although delivered inside the Senate, was not covered by parliamentary immunity,” the resolution said.

“It was supposedly purely an attack on the President’s first family and not made in aid of legislation,” it said.

“In this case, the utterances made against the President and his family regarding bank transactions and bank deposits in huge amounts, thereby imputing commission of graft and corruption against them, is entirely not in aid of legislation,” the resolution said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO