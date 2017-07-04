SENATOR Antonio Trillanes IV is facing a second ethics complaint for allegedly issuing disrespectful and unparliamentary statements against the Senate, according to a colleague.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said Trillanes was not only becoming “damaging” to the institution but also becoming destructive to the country.

“Maybe it is high time that we refer to the Senate ethics committee Sen. Trillanes’ actions since he is becoming damaging to the institution, and becoming destructive to the country,” Ejercito said on Tuesday.

Trillanes in a news forum on Monday criticized members of the Senate for being “lapdogs” of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration and were too scared to investigate its abuses.

Ejercito said Trillanes should be reminded that as a democratic institution, senators debated on issues instead of hurling insults.

“We vote instead of calling each other names when we disagree,” he added.

Trillanes, for his part, said that he would welcome any ethics complaint against him but insisted that there was really something wrong with the Senate.

“If Sen. Ejercito believes that my statement that the Senate is becoming a lapdog of the Duterte administration is highly offensive yet sees nothing wrong with Duterte’s rape comments to the soldiers, then we really have a problem,” he said.

An ethics complaint was filed against Trillanes in February by a certain Abelardo de Jesus in connection with his allegation two years ago that two justices of the Court of Appeals received P25 million each to stop the suspension of then Makati City Mayor Erwin “Junjun” Binay.

The compliant is still pending before the Senate ethics committee headed by Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd.