Trillanes faces sedition charges

Criminal charges were filed against Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th for allegedly inciting rebellious acts against the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The complainants, a group of lawyers led by former Negros Oriental Rep. Jacinto “Jing” Paras, filed the complaint before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

The 15-page complaint-affidavit filed by Manuelito Luna, representing the group of Paras, accused the senator of inciting to sedition, proposing to commit coup d’etat, and graft.

The other complainants were Glenn Chong, Nasser Marohomsalic, Nestor Ifurung, Eligio Mallari and Eduardo Bringas, and Louise Biraogo.

“Trillanes not only repeatedly uttered seditious words or speeches and unabatedly circulated scurrilous libels against the President, which tend to disturb the public peace, but also repeatedly incited others to inflict any hate or revenge upon his person,” they said.

The group urged government prosecutors to conduct an immediate preliminary investigation and file the necessary charges against Trillanes in court as evidence warrants.

The complainants claimed that Trillanes “committed conspiracy or proposal to commit coup d’ etat” for encouraging the military to rise up in arms against the President.

He also allegedly caused undue injury against the Duterte administration “through evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence.”