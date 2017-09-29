Trillanes to file ethics, plunder cases vs Gordon

SEN. Antonio Trillanes 4th is set to file separate e thics and plunder complaints against Sen. Richard Gordon for his alleged misuse of Philippine National Red Cross funds.

Trillanes said he would file the ethics complaint before the Senate Ethics Committee led by Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd and the plunder case before the Office of the Ombudsman next week.

Gordon, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee tasked to investigate irregularities in government, filed an ethics complaint against Trillanes on September 4 for describing his panel as a “comite de absuelto” (committee of exoneration).

Gordon and Trillanes had tussled over the supposed involvement of the President’s son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, and son-in-law Manases Carpio on the smuggling of P6.4 billion in shabu from China.

Trillanes believes Duterte and Carpio are involved in smuggling at the Bureau of Customs based on the testimony of fixer self-confessed “fixer” Mark Taguba.

But Gordon said Trillanes was peddling hearsay and could not produce hard evidence.

Sought for comment, Gordon said he was not worried about Trillanes’ threats. “Let him do his work. He keeps on threatening. I am ready to answer anything. I am not paid there in the Red Cross. You know that.”

“We serve. I don’t get any money here. I don’t get allowance. I am member of the international federation. If he wants to destroy that, that’s his own lookout.”

“He probably thought that by lying and lying, his lies will become truth. Who is he? President of the international liars association?” Gordon said.

Gordon chided the media for paying attention to Trillanes.

“I don’t know why you people in media keep on tolerating this [man]. He is only in aid of propagating your ratings. It’s not going to raise your ratings. I’m sorry. There are many more things we should talk about than him attacking people,” he said.

He also reminded reporters that the Red Cross had helped some of them when they needed blood supply. “Some of you get blood from the Red Cross. Some of you ask ambulance from Red Cross.”