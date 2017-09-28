Trillanes to file ethics, plunder raps vs Gordon for Red Cross fund misuse

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th will file next week ethics and plunder charges against Sen. Richard Gordon for his alleged misuse of Philippine Red Cross funds.

Trillanes threatened on Sept. 5 to file an ethics case against Gordon to counter the similar case filed against him by the chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee tasked to investigate irregularities in government.

Gordon filed on Sept. 4 an ethics complaint against Trillanes for describing the Blue Ribbon Committee as “comite de absuelto” (clearing committee) after the former refused to invite Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and his brother-in-law Manases Carpio to the investigation on the smuggling of P6.4 billion “shabu” from China.

Asked about the progress of the ethics complaint that he intended to file against Gordon, Trillanes said, “Soon, including criminal complaint. I intend to file plunder complaint.”

“Yes, Red Cross,” Trillanes said during a media forum on Thursday when pressed to confirm whether the plunder case involved Gordon’s handling of Red Cross funds.

Gordon, when sought for comment, said he was not worried about Trillanes’ plan. “Let him do his work. He keeps on threatening. I am ready to answer anything. I am not paid there in the Red Cross. You know that.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO