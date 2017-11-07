Trillanes to file plunder raps vs Gordon for ‘pork’ misuse

th will file plunder charges today, Tuesday, against Sen. Richard Gordon for the alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund or pork barrel allocation for the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), which he concurrently chairs. SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4will file plunder charges today, Tuesday, against Sen. Richard Gordon for the alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund or pork barrel allocation for the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), which he concurrently chairs.

Trillanes will also ask the Commission on Audit (CoA) and the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) to audit the PRC funds being handled by Gordon.

“I will file a case against Gordon in relation to the plunder of the government fund which he allocated to the Red Cross. He used Red Cross for his personal interest,” he said in a media forum.

“During his first term as senator, he allocated funds for the Red Cross wherein he is the chairman. It’s not allowed,” Trillanes said.

“Kung titignan mo walang problema kaso s’ya ang chairman. Siya ang nag-di disburse ng pondo (It seems that there is no problem but he is the chairman. He is the one disbursing the fund),” he said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO