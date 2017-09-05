Trillanes files own ethics complaint vs Gordon

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th said on Tuesday that he would also file an ethics complaint against Senator Richard Gordon and even threatened to expose the alleged corruption practices of his colleague as chairman of the Philippine Red Cross.

Gordon filed an ethics complaint against Trillanes Monday night over his supposed display of unparliamentary conduct and disorderly behavior in Thursday’s blue ribbon committee hearing on the smuggling of P6.4-billion “shabu” from China.

Gordon wants the Senate committee on ethics and privileges to conduct an investigation to the end of penalizing Trillanes accordingly. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA