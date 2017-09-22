Trillanes files libel complaint vs Mocha Uson for ‘fake news’ on bank accounts

SEN. Antonio Trillanes 4th filed a libel complaint at the Office of the Ombudsman against Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson for posting “fake news” on his alleged offshore bank accounts.

“Dahil doon natin siya nahuli…specifically na bogus itong mga accounts na ito at napatunayan natin iyan,” Trillanes told reporters in an interview on Friday.

(Because that was where we caught her…specifically that these accounts are bogus at we have proven that.)

Aside from libel, Trillanes also asked the Ombudsman to charge Uson with graft, falsification and/or use of falsified documents, and breach of conduct after due proceedings.

Trillanes said that the evidence attached to his complaint were Uson’s posts on her social media accounts.

“As a responsible senior government official, mas mataas ang standards natin, ‘di ba? Dapat vine-verify ‘yung truthfulness bago tayo mag-share. So let this be a lesson not only for Ms. Mocha Uson but ‘yung sa mga ordinaryong mga kababayan natin na may penchant na mag-share ng pekeng news,” he said.

(As a responsible senior government official, our standards are higher, right? The truthfulness should be verified before we share. So let this be a lesson not only for Ms. Mocha Uson but our ordinary fellowmen who have a penchant for sharing fake news.)

“The era of fake news is over. Lahat nung mga magkakalat ng fake news ngayon ay mananagot sa ating batas. So iyan ang kailangan matutunan ng lahat ng mga nagkakalat ng fake news,” he also said.

(The era of fake news is over. All those who will spread fake news now will be held liable under our law. So that is what should be learned by all those who spread fake news.)