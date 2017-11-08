Trillanes files plunder raps vs Gordon over P193M ‘pork’ disbursements to Red Cross

SEN. Antonio Trillanes 4th filed a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against Sen. Richard Gordon and a former official of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) over alleged anomalous disbursements of P193 million from his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel to the PRC.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday, Trillanes accused Gordon and then PRC Secretary General Gwendolyn Pang of alleged plunder, graft, malversation, breach of conduct, violation of the Constitution, and of the procurement law.

“Ang amount involved dito, ang nadiskubre natin at ang naka-document dito ay 193 million pesos. Ito ay ‘yung mga PDAF na in-allocate niya nung 2004 nung bagong halal siya bilang senador. In-allocate niya ito sa Red Cross na siya rin ang nagdi-disburse so malaking violation po iyan,” Trillanes alleged in an interview.

(The amount involved here, what we discovered and what is documented here is 193 million pesos. These are the PDAF, which he allocated in 2004 when he was a newly elected senator. He allocated this to the Red Cross, which he was also responsible for disbursing so that would be a big violation.)

PDAF is Priority Development Assistance Fund.

“At napag-alaman natin na in several instances ay siya lang mismo ang nagde-decide nito without the concurrence of the other members of the Board of Governors of Red Cross. Then there are several instances na may mga procurement sila na walang koneksyon sa mandato ng Red Cross, kundi ito ay may koneksyon sa kampanya ni Sen. Gordon noong 2010…Tapos meron ding mga several instances na nag-procure sila na walang public bidding,” Trillanes claimed.

(And we learned that in several instances, he was the one deciding without the concurrence of the other members of the Board of Governors of Red Cross. Then there are several instances where they had procurements which have no connection with the mandate of the Red Cross, but has a connection with the campaign of Sen. Gordon in 2010…There were also several instances where they procured without public bidding.)

In the complaint, Trillanes asked the Ombudsman to issue, after due proceedings, a resolution/order finding probable cause to file a case against Gordon and Pang and to hold his colleague administratively liable “and dismissing and/or requesting the Senate to dismiss him from Office with perpetual disqualification from public office.”