Trillanes ‘forced’ witness to testify vs Duterte

Senator Antonio Trillanes 4th has been accused of pressuring a witness to testify against President Rodrigo

Duterte on alleged extrajudicial killings linked to the government campaign against illegal drugs.

On Monday, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd met with pro-Duterte lawyer Bruce Rivera and witness Guillermina Barrido Arcillas, who manifested that they will file charges against Trillanes.

Arcillas said a staff of Trillanes offered P500,000 as initial downpayment to speak on Duterte’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

An additional P500,000 was also promised after a case is filed against Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC) to malign his name and his administration.

The President and several other government officials were charged for crimes against humanity before The Hague-based ICC over the nationwide anti-drug crackdown.

Rivera said Aguirre had offered to place Arcillas under the Department of Justice’s Witness Protection Program, which she refused to accept.