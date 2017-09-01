Trillanes on Gordon: ‘I’m not afraid of Duterte, so why should I be afraid of him?’

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th belittled the threat of Sen. Richard Gordon to file an ethics complaint against him arising from his alleged “foul” comments against the blue ribbon committee that was investigating corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“Go ahead. Hindi ako matatakot diyan. Kay Duterte nga hindi ako natatakot, sa kanya pa (I am not be afraid. I’m not scared of Duterte, so why would I be afraid of him)?” Trillanes said.

The two senators engaged in a heated argument when Trillanes questioned the panel’s apparent hesitation to summon Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and his brother-in-law, Mans Carpio, to clarify their alleged involvement in smuggling at the Bureau of Customs (BoC) based on fixer Mark Taguba’s testimony.

Trillanes earned Gordon’s ire when he claimed that the blue ribbon committee, chaired by Gordon, has turned into a “komite de abswelto” or “clearing committee.”

Gordon called Trillanes’ comments “out of order” and threatened to cite the senator in contempt. BERNADETTE TAMAYO



