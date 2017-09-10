Trillanes leaves Senate fate to ‘wisdom, good judgement’ of colleagues

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th insisted that he has not done anything unparliamentary during the previous hearings of the blue ribbon committee that would lead to his expulsion from the Senate and said that he trusted in the “wisdom and good judgement” of his colleagues who would determine his fate.

In fact, Trillanes said, it was Senator Richard Gordon who has no idea what actions were considered parliamentary and what were not.

“I believe I did not do anything unparliamentary during that hearing… Even in the previous hearings I am very conscious on what is parliamentary and what is not,” he said in an interview aired over dzBB on Sunday.

Trillanes was reacting to a statement by Gordon, chairman of blue ribbon committee, that the Senate ethics committee should kick Trillanes out.

READ: Senate should kick out Trillanes — Gordon

Gordon filed an ethics complaint against the former Navy officer over his alleged “repeated display of unparliamentary conduct and disorderly behavior.”

“I trust in the wisdom and good judgement of my fellow senators so my fate is in their hands,” added Trillanes who is also preparing his own ethics complaint against Gordon.

Gordon’s complaint against Trillanes stemmed from an allegation by the former military officer-turned-politician that Gordon was “lawyering” for Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and brother-in-law Manases Carpio amid claims that the two were involved in facilitating the release of shipments at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Trillanes also said that the blue ribbon committee, which Gordon headed, was a “komite de abswelto” (clearing committee).

President Rodrigo Duterte’s son and son-in-law, who is also a lawyer, in their appearance before the blue ribbon committee on Thursday, denied the allegations and those made by Trillanes concerning the vice mayor’s links to the drug triad.