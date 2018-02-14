Trillanes, Lewis declared ‘unwelcome’ in Davao City

THE Davao City Council on Tuesday declared Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th and

a businesswoman “personae non gratae” or unwelcome persons for being critical of the Duterte administration.

Aside from Trillanes, also declared “persona non-grata” by Davao councilors was Loida Nicolas-Lewis, a Filipino-American businesswoman and philanthropist whom the President had accused of plotting to overthrow him.

Duterte was mayor of Davao City for two decades before being elected president in 2016. His daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio is the city mayor.

Trillanes was taken to task by Davao councilors for claiming that Davao City was one of the most dangerous places in the country.

The resolution filed by Vice Mayor Bernard Al-ag and approved by the city council stated that Trillanes’ claim was an “insult to the 1.6 million “Davawenyos working hard everyday to make our city safe.”

The vice mayor in his resolution also challenged those who agreed with Trillanes to visit Davao. He promised to refund all travel expenses plus pocket money if they felt unsafe in the city.

Trillanes had linked the son of the President, resigned Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte, to a smuggling syndicate operating at the Bureau of Customs. The senator has also repeatedly accused Duterte of acquiring alleged ill-gotten wealth.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr., in a news conference in Kalinga, congratulated Davao City officials for declaring Trillanes a persona non grata.

“I do not know how you want me to react because this has nothing to do with the President and I speak for the President. Other than that, congratulations, Davao City,” Roque said.

Trillanes was unfazed with the move of the Davao City Council.

“The truth, definitely, hurts,” Trillanes said.

Trillanes said he was standing by his statement, which he said was based on the data of the Philippine National Police (PNP) pointing to Davao City as number one in murder cases and second in rape incidents.

“My statement was based on the December 2015 statistics of the PNP that Davao has the highest incidence of murder and second highest in rape,” said Trillanes.

He said he was just saying what other residents of Davao City could not say out of fear.

“This is not about me and the people of Davao, I don’t have anything against the people of Davao because they are also victims of the harsh governance style of Duterte,” Trillanes said.

with MELRIC DIONISIO