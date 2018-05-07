Trillanes loses court battle vs Tiu from RTC to SC

“WHEREFORE, the petition is dismissed. Public respondent’s orders dated May 19, 2015 and December 16, 2015 in Civil Case No. R-QZN-14-10666-CV are affirmed insofar as they are consistent with this decision.”

Readers of The Manila Times may raise a few questions on the above court ruling. Which court issued it? And more significantly, who was the petitioner?

Here are the answers: The Supreme Court “promulgated” on March 14, 2018 a ruling which upheld the decision issued by Hon. Evangeline C. Castillo-Marigomen of the Regional Trial Court, Quezon City in a petition filed with it by a legislator against a respondent named “Antonio L. Tiu.”

Due Diligencer placed the name of the respondent inside quotation marks for emphasis. It decided also to use quotation marks in naming the petitioner who, incidentally, is a senator of this Republic. He is “Antonio F. Trillanes IV.”

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno did not sign the ruling of the High Court because she was “on leave,” according to the SC. Those who voted against Trillanes in an SC decision penned by Associate Justice Noel Gimenez Tijam were Associate Justices Teresita J. Leonardo-De Castro, the acting chairperson of SC’s First Division; Mariano C. Del Castillo, and Francis H. Jardeleza.

Associate Justice Antonio T. Carpio signed the court’s “Certification” as Acting Chief Justice.

“The Facts”

Again, Due Diligencer used a pair of quotation marks for lifting the two-word phrase from the High Court’s decision. This is a sign of respect to the High Court, which is open to, and easily accessible by, the public.

What are these “facts”?

The Court document states that Trillanes could have shown too much trust in the testimonies of Makati Vice Mayor Ernesto Mercado, who told him and the other senators “how he helped Vice President Jejomar Binay acquire and expand what is now a 350-hectare estate in Barangay Rosario Batangas, which has been referred to as Hacienda Binay, about 150 hectares of which have already been developed, with paved roads, manicured lawns, a mansion with resort-style swimming pool, man-made lakes, Japanese gardens, a horse stable, with practice race tracks, an extensive farm for fighting cocks, green houses and orchards.”

Those are only some of “the facts” that the readers of this paper may want to surf for on SC’s website to find additional details, which are too many to be accommodated in this piece. Why not try www.sc.judiciary.gov.ph for more information about the case?

Tiu as respondent

The question is, how come Tiu was among the respondents, when he, according to court filings, was the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Greenergy Holdings Inc.?

Of course, Tiu wanted to clear his name after having been implicated by Trillanes as a “mere dummy of VP Binay.”

More questions may be raised by public investors who trade on listed shares of the companies owned by Tiu, who, as chairman of the board of Greenergy, has every reason to worry.

As a senator, Trillanes is tasked to make laws. Yet, in the case of former Vice President Binay, Trillanes took it upon himself to use it in expressing what he thought was his total immunity from suit.

The High Court thought otherwise.

Tiu also denied that he was a “dummy” for Binay. Court filings showed he “possesses the requisite financial capacity to fund the development, operation and maintenance of the Sunchamp Agri-Tourism Park.”

In going after Trillanes, Tiu asked the High Tribunal to award him P4 million as moral damages, P500,000 as exemplary damages, and P500,000 as attorney’s fees.

Direct to SC

After failing to obtain a favorable ruling from RTC Judge Castillo-Marigomen, Trillanes went to the High Court, hoping it would side with him in his court battle against Binay and Tiu. He was wrong.

“In justifying his direct recourse to the Court, petitioner alleges that there is a clear threat to his parliamentary immunity, as well as his rights to freedom of speech and expression, and he had no other plain, speedy and adequate remedy in the ordinary course of law that could protect him from such threat,” the High Court said.

The quotes above were lifted from SC’s introduction to its decision dismissing Trillanes’ petition. In ruling against the senator, SC simply said: “The Court is not persuaded.”

Apparently, the High Court was “not persuaded” that there was a threat to Trillanes’ immunity from suit as a senator because the petitioner’s statements made in media interviews were not covered by the parliamentary “speech or debate” privilege.

Besides, the High Court said, Trillanes went directly to the SC. “The established policy,” it said, “is that petitions for the issuance of extraordinary writs against first level (inferior) courts should be filed with the Regional Trial Court, and those against the latter, with the Court of Appeals.”

Why then did Trillanes elevate to the high court his war with the RTC and Tiu? Just asking.

esdperez@gmail.com