Trillanes: ‘I did not try to stop Trump visit’

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th dismissed reports that he tried to convince US officials to dissuade President Donald Trump from visiting the Philippines in November.

The opposition senator, in a statement on Friday, confirmed that he met with senior US government officials, including Sen. Marco Rubio. Trump will visit the Philippines in November to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14.

He left for the US on Oct. 15 but was not clear as to when he would return. Congress adjourned on Oct. 12 for a month-long break and would resume session on Nov. 13.

“As mentioned in the tweet of Sen. Rubio, we talked about enhancing RP-US relations, corruption and the human rights situation in the country,” Trillanes said.

Unlike the officials of the Duterte administration, Trillanes said that he presented Rubio with “only factual information.”

“Besides, you cannot fool the US government; they know what’s happening in our country,” the former Navy captain said.

“To be clear, I did not try to stop the state visit of President Trump since these things are carefully planned and cannot be stopped on the mere say so of a Philippine senator,” Trillanes said.

“Be assured that I pushed for the interests of our country. But let me emphasize that the interests of our country are not necessarily the same as the interests of Mr. (Rodrigo) Duterte,” he added. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO



